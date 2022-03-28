Dr. Heberto Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heberto Valdes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heberto Valdes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara Facultad de Medicina (Mexico) and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Valdes works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group11535 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valdes?
Dr Valdes and assistant were very helpful answering my concerns
About Dr. Heberto Valdes, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1356731525
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara Facultad de Medicina (Mexico)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Valdes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdes works at
Dr. Valdes has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
267 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.