Dr. Hector Barrezueta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrezueta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Barrezueta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hector Barrezueta, MD
Dr. Hector Barrezueta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waco, TX. They graduated from University De Guayaquil Faculty De Cien Med Guayaquil Ecuador.
Dr. Barrezueta works at
Dr. Barrezueta's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Providence Pediatrics at Woodway6101 Woodway Dr Ste 230, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 537-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrezueta?
Dr. Barrezueta listens to everything and is extremely knowledgable about everything. After two kids and 4 years in his care, we've never had a wrong diagnosis. Plus, he understands my anxiety with medications (I'm allergic to everything) and he's very patient and reassuring. He even gave me his cell to text when my son was trialing new antibiotics to reach out for any concerns. The other doctor in the building is Dr. Amaro and she is probably the smartest woman I've ever met. I am so glad I switched from my daughter's first pediatrician who used to talk down to us and dismiss any concern.
About Dr. Hector Barrezueta, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1649564014
Education & Certifications
- University De Guayaquil Faculty De Cien Med Guayaquil Ecuador
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrezueta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrezueta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrezueta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrezueta works at
Dr. Barrezueta speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrezueta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrezueta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrezueta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrezueta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.