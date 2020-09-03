Overview of Dr. Hector Caballero, MD

Dr. Hector Caballero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.



Dr. Caballero works at Oa Rwb LLC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Northport, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Migraine and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.