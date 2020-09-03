Dr. Caballero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hector Caballero, MD
Overview of Dr. Hector Caballero, MD
Dr. Hector Caballero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.
Dr. Caballero's Office Locations
Oa Rwb LLC3425 Colonnade Pkwy Ste B, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 203-4501
Neurology Clinic P.c.1325 McFarland Blvd Ste 201, Northport, AL 35476 Directions (205) 339-4817
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caballero Is a delightful, conscientious and energetic healthcare provider whom I have seen three or four times over the last two years. I He exceeded my expectations with his professionalism, testing, diagnosis and course of treatments . Highest recommendation!
About Dr. Hector Caballero, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1780674762
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
