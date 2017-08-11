Dr. Hector Caceres Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caceres Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Caceres Serrano, MD
Dr. Hector Caceres Serrano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Villa Rica, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center.
Southern Therapy Services690 Dallas Hwy Ste 100, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 462-0007
- Citizens Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Caceres delivered my first child and I was devastated to hear he would be leaving before being able to deliver my second child. He's an absolutely incredible doctor! With my first delivery I didn't have the strength to push and he allowed my body to do most of the work when I couldn't. He will be greatly missed and any woman lucky enough to get to use him as their obgyn will be in such caring and gentle hands.
- St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
Dr. Caceres Serrano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caceres Serrano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caceres Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Caceres Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caceres Serrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caceres Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caceres Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.