Dr. Hector Cases, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cases is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Cases, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hector Cases, MD
Dr. Hector Cases, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.
Dr. Cases works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cases' Office Locations
-
1
Pain Relief Centers: 920 Cypress Village Blvd.920 Cypress Village Blvd, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 896-5183Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cases?
I’ be had 2 surgeries by Dr. Cases. A fusion done on the Rt. side of my L-spine & a Spinal fusion on the Lt. side of my spine. Both were successful! After suffering pain for 32 years, DR. Cases is the only Dr. that just doesn’t treat your problem, he treats the whole person. It’s hard to find a Dr. like this. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Hector Cases, MD
- Pain Management
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265491781
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cases has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cases using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cases has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cases works at
Dr. Cases speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Cases. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cases.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cases, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cases appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.