Dr. Hector Colon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Colon, MD
Overview of Dr. Hector Colon, MD
Dr. Hector Colon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Killeen, TX.
Dr. Colon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Colon's Office Locations
-
1
Killeen Neurology (Advent Health)2207 Clear Creek Rd Ste 205, Killeen, TX 76549 Directions (254) 526-2343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
- Adventhealth Rollins Brook
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colon?
Recently moved to TX from out-of-state and was very nervous about having to find a new neurologist. Let me just say, Dr. Colon is wonderful. He is so thorough, a great listener, answers all my questions and is more than willing to try something new if a current treatment isn't working. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Hector Colon, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1164588877
Education & Certifications
- University Puerto Rico Hosp
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon works at
Dr. Colon has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colon speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.