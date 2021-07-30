Dr. Corzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hector Corzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Hector Corzo, MD
Dr. Hector Corzo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Family Psychotherapy and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corzo's Office Locations
- 1 7955 66th St N Ste C, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 541-3362
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hector Corzo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1831272046
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
