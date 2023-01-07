Dr. Hector Crespo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crespo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Crespo, MD
Overview of Dr. Hector Crespo, MD
Dr. Hector Crespo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Crespo's Office Locations
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Kendall11760 SW 40th St Ste 352A, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 697-3441
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Crespo - excellent communication skills. Is calm and confident demeanor - put our concerns at rest.
About Dr. Hector Crespo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai New York/St. Lukes and Beth Israel Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Loma Linda School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Crespo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crespo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crespo speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Crespo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crespo.
