Dr. Hector De Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector De Leon, MD
Overview of Dr. Hector De Leon, MD
Dr. Hector De Leon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.
Dr. De Leon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. De Leon's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Behavioral Health Center, Tavares, FL1799 Salk Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Leon?
Dr DeLeon: Listens… Truly cares… Works with you instead of dictates when he believes you must do… Very well versed and experienced… Creates an atmosphere of trust and generates a calming aura… I feel blessed to have found him.
About Dr. Hector De Leon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1821023268
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Leon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Leon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Leon works at
Dr. De Leon has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Leon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. De Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.