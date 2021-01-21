Overview

Dr. Hector Fernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U Central del Este.



Dr. Fernandez works at Hector Felipe Fernandez M.d. LLC in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.