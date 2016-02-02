Dr. Hector Granados, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granados is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Granados, MD
Overview
Dr. Hector Granados, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA.
Dr. Granados works at
Locations
International Institute of Pain Management9001 Cashew Dr Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79907 Directions (915) 642-9444
Sun City Dietitians2270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste E, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 642-9444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Granados takes great care of my Panhypopituitarism/ Adrenal insufficient daughter. He is very thorough and always explains in detail what she needs and meds he is prescribing. He is also quick to respond to any emergency issue that she may have. I am completely satisfied with the care my daughter recieves and would recommend him.
About Dr. Hector Granados, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1154616068
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granados has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granados accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granados has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Granados. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granados.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granados, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granados appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.