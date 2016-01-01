Dr. Hector Heredia-Martinez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heredia-Martinez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Heredia-Martinez Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Hector Heredia-Martinez Jr, MD
Dr. Hector Heredia-Martinez Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / NATIONAL SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES-IZTACALA.
Dr. Heredia-Martinez Jr works at
Dr. Heredia-Martinez Jr's Office Locations
Hector Heredia MD APC401 H St Ste 2, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 420-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hector Heredia-Martinez Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699882365
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / NATIONAL SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES-IZTACALA
