Dr. Lalama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hector Lalama, MD
Overview of Dr. Hector Lalama, MD
Dr. Hector Lalama, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Palmetto General Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Lalama's Office Locations
Hector A Lalama MD PA801 Santiago St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 448-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, very concerned about the patient’s health, thoughtful and very friendly. Like all the staff. I feel like one more member of the family. They’re all very caring, they inspire confidence. His assistant and secretary, a love. Cute people, who nowadays are hardly found. The clinic is kept like a mirror, clean, everything is organized.
About Dr. Hector Lalama, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1992773246
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
