Dr. Hector Lozano, MD
Overview
Dr. Hector Lozano, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Common Drive1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 267-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lozano was very personable and explained everything in simple terms. He treated my nervous husband with compassion and me with respect. I was surprised when he he asked me if I wanted to observe the cataract procedure. I was so glad to be able to watch the surgery firsthand and learned a lot. This will help to greatly calm me when I need the surgery myself in a few years. He is the best anesthesiologist I have encountered. This is a wel-oiled machine.
About Dr. Hector Lozano, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
