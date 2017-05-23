Overview

Dr. Hector Lozano, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lozano works at Southwestern Eye Institute - Common Drive in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.