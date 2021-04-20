Dr. Hector Malave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Malave, MD
Overview
Dr. Hector Malave, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Cardiology of Atlanta755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 530, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-7970
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 844-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience in this office, both with the staff and with Dr. Malave. I felt he listened to me, that's important! He scheduled a thorough battery of tests. The technicians for my stress test were WONDERFUL! Made me feel at ease in an otherwise "stressful" situation.
About Dr. Hector Malave, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1083620504
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
