Dr. Hector Maldonado, MD
Overview of Dr. Hector Maldonado, MD
Dr. Hector Maldonado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Maldonado works at
Dr. Maldonado's Office Locations
Hector Martin Maldonado M.d. Ph.d. P.A.3260 N Mesa St Ste A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy I went to see Dr Maldonado. My experiences with neurological care hadn’t been very trustworthy, so when I went in for my consultation, my expectations weren’t very high. I was pleasantly surprised…Dr Maldonado listened to my concerns and asked questions that were pertinent. I was also very relieved at his approach to treating, what I was at the time, most concerned about. He explained why the medical community was discouraged to prescribe one of my meds, and that he’d replace what I was taking with something else, and how to decrease the dosage of what I was taking. I was relieved and encouraged by this. Of course any medication takes getting used to, but I’m getting there. The only reason I didn’t rate 5 star is not because of his treatment, but because I still miss my first neurologist, Dr Bakr
About Dr. Hector Maldonado, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1457369050
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maldonado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maldonado has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maldonado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.
