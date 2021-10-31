Overview of Dr. Hector Maldonado, MD

Dr. Hector Maldonado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Maldonado works at Hector M Maldonado MD PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Insomnia and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.