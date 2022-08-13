Dr. Hector Mena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Mena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hector Mena, MD
Dr. Hector Mena, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from University of Costa Rica and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mena works at
Dr. Mena's Office Locations
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mena Takes the time to listen to what the patient has to say. He does not get tunnel vision or focus on one aspect. Dr. Mena looks at the whole picture and is willing to work as part of a team of other Physicians to ensure the best possible outcome for the patient. I Highly recommend Dr. MENA.
About Dr. Hector Mena, MD
- Rheumatology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1801817572
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University|The Worcester Foundation For Experimental Biology
- University Of Texas Teaching Hospital
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- University of Costa Rica
Dr. Mena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mena works at
Dr. Mena has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Mena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.