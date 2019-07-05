Dr. Hector Nazario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Nazario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Nazario, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Hansford County Hospital, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Nazario works at
Locations
The Liver Institute at Methodist1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 268, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 947-4450
Fort Worth office914 Lipscomb St Unit A, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (214) 947-4450
Plano office5300 W Plano Pkwy Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 947-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Hansford County Hospital
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Muy humanitario. Te habla con sinceridad. Muy amable y sabe y tiene tacto para sus pacientes. Lo recomiendo al 100.
About Dr. Hector Nazario, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437160827
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazario works at
Dr. Nazario has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nazario speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazario. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazario.
