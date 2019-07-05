Overview

Dr. Hector Nazario, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Hansford County Hospital, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Nazario works at The Liver Institute at Methodist in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.