Dr. Hector Nevarez, MD
Overview of Dr. Hector Nevarez, MD
Dr. Hector Nevarez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Nevarez's Office Locations
San Antonio Office730 N Main Ave Ste 808, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 224-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nevarez is a Professional. Outstanding Caring Physician. The way he treat his patient is well captured in every single visit. Thank You ,Dr. Nevarez You Are a True Hero in the Health and Human Professional Care. May God Bless You.
About Dr. Hector Nevarez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1316939572
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann U
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nevarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nevarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nevarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nevarez has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nevarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nevarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nevarez.
