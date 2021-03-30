Dr. Hector Nieves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Nieves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Nieves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Debary, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Dr. Nieves works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Family Physicians21 S Charles Richard Beall Blvd, Debary, FL 32713 Directions (386) 516-0930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
PHCA Medical Group708 E Colonial Dr Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 895-9255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nieves?
Doctor Nieves was my doctor for months and he was the best, most compassionate and patient doctor i’ve ever met. He was willing to help me figure out what was going on with my health and he was instrumental in finding out my correct diagnosis. Today I have found pain relief and the correct treatment. Dr. Nieves listened to me when no one else did and when someone from his same practice dismissed me as being “anxious”. Thank you Doctor. If you read this, I want you to know I have the utmost respect and appreciation for you. Wish you all the best. –
About Dr. Hector Nieves, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538107487
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nieves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nieves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nieves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nieves works at
Dr. Nieves speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.