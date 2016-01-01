Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hector Ortiz, MD
Overview of Dr. Hector Ortiz, MD
Dr. Hector Ortiz, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITE DE MONTREAL / FACULTE DE MEDECINE DENTAIRE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ortiz's Office Locations
- 1 1112 6th St Ste 2, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 889-5000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz?
About Dr. Hector Ortiz, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831393230
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITE DE MONTREAL / FACULTE DE MEDECINE DENTAIRE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.