Overview of Dr. Hector Pacheco, MD

Dr. Hector Pacheco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Pacheco works at TEXAS PAIN MANAGEMENT in El Paso, TX with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.