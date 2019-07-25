Overview

Dr. Hector Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Lutheran Downtown Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at IU Health in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.