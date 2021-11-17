Overview

Dr. Hector Pun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Pun works at DOCTORS DELUCIA AND PUN MD PC in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Watertown, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.