Overview

Dr. Hector Ramos, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Ramos works at Keck Hospital of Usc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.