Overview

Dr. Hector Rodriguez Gonzalez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.