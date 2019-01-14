Dr. Hector Serrano-Cancino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano-Cancino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Serrano-Cancino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Serrano-Cancino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.
Dr. Serrano-Cancino works at
Locations
Hector J. Serrano MD PA1378 Coral Way Ste 300, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 285-0996
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Serrano was one my mother’s doctors several years ago. He was very caring, knowledgeable, and took his time to provide optimal care to my mother. He did a couple of procedures which were instrumental in prolonging her quality of life. In addition, unlike any of her other doctors ,Dr Serrano was always available and would always respond to our calls , 24-7 .
About Dr. Hector Serrano-Cancino, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- U Natl Autonoma of Mex
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Serrano-Cancino works at
