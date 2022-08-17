Dr. Hector Simosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Simosa, MD
Overview of Dr. Hector Simosa, MD
Dr. Hector Simosa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela Caracas and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Simosa's Office Locations
1
The Vascular Care Group21 Eastern Ave Ste 3, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 556-0223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
The Vascular Care Group - Framingham85 Lincoln St Ste T4002, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 250-0087
3
The Vascular Care Group - Leominster114 Merriam Ave Ste 101, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 534-3399Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He has given me the greatest of care for blocked arteries in both legs. I highly recommend him and everyone else in his practice. We love him
About Dr. Hector Simosa, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Boston University Medical Center|Med College Of Virginia|Va Commonwealth Univ Hlth Sys, General Surgery Caritas Carney Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Caritas Carney
- Universidad Central De Venezuela Caracas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simosa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simosa has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simosa speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Simosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.