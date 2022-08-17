Overview of Dr. Hector Simosa, MD

Dr. Hector Simosa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela Caracas and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Simosa works at The Vascular Care Group in Worcester, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA and Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.