Dr. Hector Soriano-Baron, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (2)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hector Soriano-Baron, MD

Dr. Hector Soriano-Baron, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Soriano-Baron works at Phoebe Neurosurgical Associates in Albany, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soriano-Baron's Office Locations

    Neurosurgical Associates
    2622 Meredyth Dr, Albany, GA 31707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 432-9515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1

Treatment frequency



Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Photo: Dr. Hector Soriano-Baron, MD
About Dr. Hector Soriano-Baron, MD

  Neurosurgery
  18 years of experience
  English
  1588051718
Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Soriano-Baron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Soriano-Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Soriano-Baron works at Phoebe Neurosurgical Associates in Albany, GA. View the full address on Dr. Soriano-Baron’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Soriano-Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soriano-Baron.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soriano-Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soriano-Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

