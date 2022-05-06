Dr. Soto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hector Soto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hector Soto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Soto works at
Locations
-
1
South Texas Gastroenterology Associates PA5525 Doctors Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8740
-
2
Rio Grande Valley Cardiology100 E Ridge Rd Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 682-1888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
explains thoroughly, goes beyond making time for testing to confirm fit for surgery. He's the best.
About Dr. Hector Soto, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386690360
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Sch Med
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo
