Dr. Hector Tamayo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hector Tamayo, MD
Dr. Hector Tamayo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamayo's Office Locations
- 1 302 W Rhapsody Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 521-6328
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable, attentive, kind, compassionate & understanding. He helped me through some tough situations during a very challenging time in my life. Sadly, I moved far away from SA recently so I am not able to see him anymore. I highly recommend Dr. Tamayo.
About Dr. Hector Tamayo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104832930
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Tamayo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
