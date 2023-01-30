Overview of Dr. Hector Trujillo, MD

Dr. Hector Trujillo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Trujillo works at South Florida Pediatrics in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.