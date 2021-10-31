Dr. Hector Urrutia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urrutia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Urrutia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hector Urrutia, MD
Dr. Hector Urrutia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from Universidad de El Salvador Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Urrutia works at
Dr. Urrutia's Office Locations
Rio Grande Cardiovascular and Structural Heart100 E Ridge Rd Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 396-8855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am interested in seeing this awesome heart doctor
About Dr. Hector Urrutia, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1639392665
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School of Medicine
- Universidad de El Salvador Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urrutia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urrutia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urrutia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urrutia has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urrutia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Urrutia speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Urrutia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urrutia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urrutia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urrutia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.