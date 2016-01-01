Overview of Dr. Hector Valencia, MD

Dr. Hector Valencia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Valencia works at Pediatric Family MD PC in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.