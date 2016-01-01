Dr. Montenegro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedelita Montenegro, MD
Overview
Dr. Hedelita Montenegro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Montenegro works at
Locations
Medelita S Montenegro MD4039 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60639 Directions (773) 227-2040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hedelita Montenegro, MD
- Family Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508924614
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Montenegro accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montenegro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montenegro speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Montenegro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montenegro.
