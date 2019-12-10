Dr. Hedieh Arbabzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbabzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hedieh Arbabzadeh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Judi A Krogstad MD Inc7050 N Recreation Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 797-9000
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hedieh has a true passion for what she does. She honestly gives her all to every patient who walks through her doors. She has a compassionate and competent staff and is always willing to go above and beyond for her patients. Her surgical results are amazing, her scars are nearly perfect and she takes such good care of her patients after surgery with follow-ups and check-ins. You can feel confident that she will deliver the results you are looking for!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1770693178
- UCSF FRESNO
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- UC Davis
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Arbabzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arbabzadeh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arbabzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arbabzadeh speaks Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbabzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbabzadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arbabzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arbabzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.