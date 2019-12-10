See All Plastic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Hedieh Arbabzadeh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Fresno, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hedieh Arbabzadeh, MD

Dr. Hedieh Arbabzadeh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Arbabzadeh works at Women's Plastic Surgery in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arbabzadeh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Judi A Krogstad MD Inc
    7050 N Recreation Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 797-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Dec 10, 2019
    Dr. Hedieh has a true passion for what she does. She honestly gives her all to every patient who walks through her doors. She has a compassionate and competent staff and is always willing to go above and beyond for her patients. Her surgical results are amazing, her scars are nearly perfect and she takes such good care of her patients after surgery with follow-ups and check-ins. You can feel confident that she will deliver the results you are looking for!
    — Dec 10, 2019
    About Dr. Hedieh Arbabzadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770693178
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCSF FRESNO
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Davis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hedieh Arbabzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbabzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arbabzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arbabzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arbabzadeh works at Women's Plastic Surgery in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Arbabzadeh’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbabzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbabzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arbabzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arbabzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

