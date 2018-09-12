Dr. Hedy Assaad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assaad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hedy Assaad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hedy Assaad, MD
Dr. Hedy Assaad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Alexandria University Hospital and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Assaad works at
Dr. Assaad's Office Locations
1
Riverside Medical Clinic7117 Brockton Ave Fl 2, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 590-4840
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Assaad is an excellent doctor! My fiancé had her as a pediatrician as well when he was little! We were happy when our son was born she was still in practice! She helped us find out my son is autistic! We don’t know what we would do without her! Her staff is always super patient and friendly! Wait time is less than 10 minutes every time we come in! We love Hedy!
About Dr. Hedy Assaad, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1154302529
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Charity Hospital
- Alexandria University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assaad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assaad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assaad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Assaad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assaad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assaad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assaad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.