Dr. Hedy Setyadi, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (48)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Hedy Setyadi, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Setyadi works at Westover Hills Dermatology in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westover Hills Dermatology
    11212 State Highway 151 Medical Plz Ste 32, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Acne
Dermatitis
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Premalignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 26, 2021
    Dr. Setyadi is very helpful and kind. She helped me feel very comfortable and was very involved in helping me find relief.
    — Mar 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hedy Setyadi, MD
    About Dr. Hedy Setyadi, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Indonesian
    • 1790928919
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hlth System
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hedy Setyadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Setyadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Setyadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Setyadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Setyadi works at Westover Hills Dermatology in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Setyadi’s profile.

    Dr. Setyadi has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Setyadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Setyadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Setyadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Setyadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Setyadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

