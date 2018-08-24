Overview of Dr. Hee Kim, MD

Dr. Hee Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Kim works at EMORY EYE CENTER in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypotensive Eye and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.