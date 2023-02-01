Dr. Lyu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hee-Sang Lyu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hee-Sang Lyu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Brandon D. Schneider MD Inc11835 W Olympic Blvd Ste 1040E, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (323) 688-6380
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
I'm truly so sad to leave Dr. Lyu's clinic due to a change in my insurance, but once the opportunity arises, I know I'll be returning! Dr. Lyu is very attentive, prompt and caring. He helped me through my diagnosis and taught me so much about treatment and details surrounding my medications. His office is very professional and handles all communications quickly. I'll miss having Dr. Lyu be a part of my care team, and I highly recommend him to anyone considering it! You'll be well taken care of.
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1831500164
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lyu accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
