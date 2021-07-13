See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Upland, CA
Dr. Heena Shah-Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Heena Shah-Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Shah-Patel works at ASTHMA & ALLERGY MEDICAL GROUP in Upland, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Amit I Patel MD
    440 N Mountain Ave Ste 301, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 931-4034
  2. 2
    Raincross Urgent Care Inc.
    4646 Brockton Ave Ste 101, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 774-2755

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Jul 13, 2021
    I have been telling doctors for years that something is wrong with my immune system. I got sick often and it took a long time to heal. She is the only doctor who listened. She figured out what was wrong and started me on the correct medicines and Fasenra shots. I have not been sick since she started treating me several years ago. I cannot say enough good things about her. Kind, patient and investigative. I am positive she has added years to my life.
    Jeannette — Jul 13, 2021
    About Dr. Heena Shah-Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1881916864
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heena Shah-Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah-Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah-Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah-Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah-Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah-Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah-Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

