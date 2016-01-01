Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Crystal Lake, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Crystal Lake360 Station Dr Ste 300, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 455-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajesh Patel, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Gujarati
- 1982865481
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
