Dr. Heide Woo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heide Woo, MD
Dr. Heide Woo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Woo's Office Locations
UCLA Behavioral Health Assocs11318 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 853-8174
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Heide Woo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366453086
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Center
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Woo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woo speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
