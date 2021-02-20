See All Dermatologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Heidi Anderson, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (19)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Heidi Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at Dermatology Of Coastal Sarasota in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deramatology of Coastal Sarasota
    5310 Clark Rd Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-3627

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Shingles
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Psoriasis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Burn Injuries
Clammy Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excessive Sweating
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Adnexal Tumor
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Diseases
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous
Skin Diseases, Viral
Skin Disorders
Skin Grafts
Skin Laxity
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Sun-Damaged Skin
Sunburn
Sweaty Palms
Sweet's Syndrome
Thinning of Skin
Third-Degree Burns
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 20, 2021
    Took me a week of calling 2x a day to get a appointment. Dr was extremely nice as was PA Monica and nurse Sophia & nurse who took out stitches all very patient and caring . But as far as calling them if u have a question or concern or e- mailing them u can forget it they don’t respond back nether if ur waiting for pathology results found that disheartening and very disappointing they don’t respond back when u finally get them they tell u further treatment is needed ASAP. Never got to talk to a human being always had to leave a msg on there answering machine but did no good . I did tell this to the dr , to Monica PA to Sophia & nurse who took out stitches at different apts different days they reply was they would look into it but I don’t know if they actually did so cause the response back was always remained the same non responsive. A lady Gabby said she promised to b with me during surgery but she a no show and no one knew about her promise to me .
    About Dr. Heidi Anderson, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Dermatology Of Coastal Sarasota in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Ringworm, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

