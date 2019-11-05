Dr. Heidi Archer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Archer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heidi Archer, MD
Dr. Heidi Archer, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Archer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Archer's Office Locations
-
1
BodylogicMD of Denver1805 S Bellaire St Ste 575, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (970) 341-4121
-
2
BodylogicMD of Maryland5000 Thayer Ctr Ste C, Oakland, MD 21550 Directions (443) 625-4218
-
3
BodyLogicMD of Northern Virginia46165 Westlake Dr Ste 100, Sterling, VA 20165 Directions (703) 884-0204Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
BodyLogicMD of Vail105 Edwards Village Blvd Unit 204, Edwards, CO 81632 Directions (970) 341-4124
-
5
BodylogicMD of Washington100 N Howard St Ste R, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (304) 659-9449
-
6
BodylogicMD of West Virginia110 James St, Hinton, WV 25951 Directions (443) 625-4219
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Archer?
Dr. Archer was amazing. I had done a lot of research on hormones and thyroid issues and from that research I had my suspicions that things were off for me. I went to my primary care giver and basically felt like I got the brush off; with an the excuse that it's just the aging process. Dr. Archer has given me hope that I can get back some of my younger self. I can't wait to start taking the prescribed treatments and returning back to the person I used to be!
About Dr. Heidi Archer, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1902890536
Education & Certifications
- American Board Of Integrative and Holistic Medicine
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Archer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Archer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Archer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Archer works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Archer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.