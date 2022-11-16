Dr. Heidi Bahna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Bahna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heidi Bahna, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Bahna works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Palm Beach Surgical Specialists - Atlantis5503 S Congress Ave Ste 206, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 794-4125Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
HCA Florida Palm Beach Colorectal Surgery - Loxahatchee12989 Southern Blvd Ste 104, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 325-9871Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bahna, her colleagues, and the staff provided excellent and empathetic service and care. I appreciate their thorough and thoughtful approach to a delicate matter. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Heidi Bahna, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1215176474
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahna accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bahna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bahna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahna works at
Dr. Bahna has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bahna speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahna.
