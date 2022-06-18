Dr. Heidi Chua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Chua, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Chua, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chua?
Dr. Chua performed my total colostomy, j-pouch 3 stage surgery. She did great in all phases of the surgery. I am 8 years post surgery. I have a very functional j-pouch. I do and eat almost everything. She literally saved my life. Very thankful for her talent and bedside manors.
About Dr. Heidi Chua, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
