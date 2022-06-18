See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Heidi Chua, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Heidi Chua, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Heidi Chua, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Chua works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Sphincterotomy, Proctectomy and Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colectomy
Sphincterotomy
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Colectomy
Sphincterotomy
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chua?

    Jun 18, 2022
    Dr. Chua performed my total colostomy, j-pouch 3 stage surgery. She did great in all phases of the surgery. I am 8 years post surgery. I have a very functional j-pouch. I do and eat almost everything. She literally saved my life. Very thankful for her talent and bedside manors.
    Marla — Jun 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Heidi Chua, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Heidi Chua, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chua to family and friends

    Dr. Chua's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chua

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Heidi Chua, MD.

    About Dr. Heidi Chua, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619964665
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heidi Chua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chua works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Chua’s profile.

    Dr. Chua has seen patients for Colectomy, Sphincterotomy, Proctectomy and Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.