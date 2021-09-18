Dr. Heidi Cooperstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooperstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Cooperstein, DO
Dr. Heidi Cooperstein, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Steven Horvitz D.o. Family Medicine PC110 Marter Ave Ste 408, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 231-0690
My family and I have been seeing Dr. Cooperstein for years and highly recommend her for anyone seeking help, especially for adolescent children. Her scope of knowledge is wide and so thankful she was able to see my daughter when she needed help the most.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1104041722
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cooperstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooperstein.
