Dr. Heidi Cough, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heidi Cough, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Orange Coast Womens Medical Group24411 Health Center Dr Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 829-5500Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orange Coast Women's Medical Group16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 829-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
I am a 60 year old who does not enjoy pelvic exams (who does?). Dr Cough is my new doctor. She was on time, explained everything she was doing , was gentle and thorough. Her office was organized, staff friendly and professional.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Yale University
