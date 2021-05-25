Dr. Heidi Donnelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Donnelly, MD
Dr. Heidi Donnelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dayton Skin Surgery Center3025 GOVERNORS PLACE BLVD, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-5567
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Dayton Skin Care is an exceptional practice in every regard! I’ve been a patient of theirs for around 20 yrs. As a former sun worshiper, I’m fortunate to have been in the care of practice owner and specialist in Mohs surgery, Dr. Heidi Donnelly, who’s performed 3 successful Mohs surgeries to remove skin cancer (on my face). DSC has introduced me to cutting edge services and products that have improved my skin’s overall health and appearance. With their focus on safety and comfort level, I’ve received targeted treatments for aging skin, and I’ve been delighted with the results! Most importantly - as a skin cancer patient I’ve arrived to those appointments with many questions, sometimes scared, and have always been met with empathy, patience, answers and excellent care. Couldn’t be happier with Dr. Donnelly and Dayton Skin Care!
About Dr. Heidi Donnelly, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
- 1861449274
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- U Ill Coll Med
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
